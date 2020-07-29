Malik B, Co-Founding Member Of The Roots, Dead At 47

(CelebrityAccess) — Rapper and singer Malik B, a founding member of the hip hop collective The Roots had died. He was 47.

His passing was announced by his bandmates on social media on Wednesday.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” the group said a statement on Twitter. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

A cause of death for Malik was not disclosed.

Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, played a key role in the early years of The Roots after they formed in 1987 and appeared on their first four albums before stepping away to pursue other projects.

As a solo artist, Malik released the EP Psychological through Future Blast Publishing, as well as two studio albums Street Assault in 2005 and Unpredictable with New York-based producer Mr. Green in 2015.

He also returned to collaborate with The Roots on multiple occasions, including their 2006 album Game Theory and 2008’s Rising Down.