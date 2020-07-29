Juan Paz Named MD At WMG’s Newly Launched ADA Latin

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide announced the launch of ADA Latin, a new distributor focused on Latin indie labels.

Based in Miami, the new division will be overseen by Managing Director Juan Paz, who will oversee Latin U.S., Latin America, Spain and Portugal, and report to Eliah Seton President of Independent Music & Creator Services at Warner Music Group.

Paz joined ADA in June and is currently building out his team for the new division as well as a roster of local artists, and labels.

“I am honored to be leading ADA’s Latin division, and excited to work with Eliah and team to super-serve our artists and partners in Latin Iberia and beyond,” said Paz. “As someone with an entrepreneurial background who has touched all aspects of the music business, I was drawn to ADA’s unique position in the industry. There’s so much opportunity, especially in this region, and the local artistic community will benefit from having a strong advocate and partner to rely on.”

Prior to joining Warner’s ADA, Paz led Digital Marketing for the Latin-Iberia region and the U.S. Latin label of Sony Music.

Before he joined Sony, he was at EMI Latin America where he oversaw the launch of Digital Marketing and Consumer Insights department where he worked with artists such as David Guetta, Katy Perry, Juan Luis Guerra, and Pablo Alborán.

He also did a stint as an artist manager and played a role in the development of artists such as Bomba Estéreo, Monsieur Periné, Javiera Mena, Eduardo Cabra, Superlitio, and most recently, Nanpa Básico.