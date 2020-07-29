Adam Friedman Named CEO Of Jurassic Quest

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran entertainment executive Adam Friedman been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Jurassic Quest, the producer of the largest North American touring dinosaur exhibition.

Friedman, who has more than 25 years experience in the industry, most recently served as the President of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment, where he oversaw the programming and operation of the newly built Major League Soccer stadium in Los Angeles.

His past experience alsoincludes senior roles at Nederlander Concerts, where he was named CEO in 2006, and a 14-year stint at House of Blues. He started his career as a corporate attorney before joining MCA Concerts and later transitioning to Universal Concerts.

“I am excited to join Jurassic Quest and its incredibly talented team of people, who have grown the company into the industry leader and created this one-of-a-kind programming, including the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru model, which continues to show high demand for family entertainment with a purpose,” says Friedman. “With the support of our dynamic ownership group including L2 Capital Partners, we are poised to come through the pandemic well positioned for further growth and expansion globally. There are exciting opportunities to produce programming, merchandise, and media content loved by people around the world with no language or cultural barriers. Everyone loves dinos.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic canceled evrything, Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states, and sold more than a million tickets a year for events produced primarily at large arenas and exhibition halls. Since the COVID-19 shutdown, the company pivted to outdoor drive-thru exhibition, which recently completed three sold out multi-day events in San Antonio (June 12-21), Dallas (June 26-July 12), and Oklahoma City (July 17-July 26) with over 45,000 cars and an estimated 150,000 fans.

Jurassic Quest was acquired in 2019 by L2 Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Devon, Pennsylvania.