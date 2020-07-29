CityFolk To Go Virtual With Concert Series For 2020

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Canadian music festival CityFolk announced that the event will be going virtual with a concert series for 2020.

“Although we’re disappointed that we will not be able to welcome fans in person, we look forward to presenting a series of online concerts featuring a wide array of Canadian artists,” says festival executive director Mark Monahan. “We’ll also be moving forward with our popular MARVEST series with the help of the Glebe Business Improvement Area.”

“Given that the festival was initially scheduled for mid-September, we feel it’s important we give fans, artists, volunteers, sponsors and other supporters an update. We look forward to the return of our world-class event, at Lansdowne Park, in the fall of 2021,” Monahan added.

Details about the virtual concert series, including a performance lineup, and schedule, will be announced soon.

The popular music festival was originally scheduled to take place at Ottawa’s Lansdowne Park from Sept. 17-21.