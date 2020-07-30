Cousin Brucie
Tony Orlando, left with Cousin Brucie.
Cousin Brucie Morrow To Leave SiriusXM

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Radio veteran Cousin Brucie Morrow announced plans to exit his role as a host of SiriusXM’s “60s On 6” channel after his show on Saturday night.

Morrow has been a fixture on the Satellite broadcaster for more than 15 years, moving to Sirius after his longtime radio home of WCBS-FM New York transitioned away from the Oldies the the Jack FM format.

According to Radio Insights, Morrow announced his plan to exit on air and made it clear that he does not plan to retire. He asked his fans to follow him on his Facebook page.

CelebrityAccess’s own Larry LeBlanc interviewed Cousin Brucie earlier this year in an in-depth ‘In the Hot Seat‘ session.

