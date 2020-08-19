Raymond Leon Roker Named Global Head Of Editorial At Amazon Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Amazon Music has hired Raymond Leon Roker as its new global head of editorial, with oversight over the streaming platform’s strategy for editorial content across music, video, and voice.

Roker will be based in Los Angeles where he will report to Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music. Nathan Brackett, who has served as head of editorial in the US for Amazon since 2016, will report to Roker.

“What immediately appealed to me about Amazon Music, was the unfettered desire, and like-minded drive of the team to create compelling content and storytelling across a variety of different vessels,” said Roker.

“Amazon Music is uniquely positioned to develop a creative editorial portfolio across voice, visual, and streaming, and I’m thrilled to build upon the incredible work that’s already been done, creating premium content for music fans around the globe,” he added.

Prior to Amazon, Roker lead AEG’s Studio division where he developed content across their sports, music and facilities portfolios. He also oversaw the live stream of AEG’s flagship Coachella festival and served as an executive producer of the “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” that was released earlier this year.