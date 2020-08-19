Parkway Drive Reschedules North American Tour For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian metalcore band Parkway Drive announced the rescheduling of their postponed 2020 tour with dates now set for the late summer of 2021.

The tour, which features special guests Hatebreed, Knocked Loose and Fit for a King, is now set to get underway on October 9th at Express Live in Columbus, Ohio, and concludes on October 3rd at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

“We were supposed to start our ‘Viva The Underdogs North American Revolution’ tour in just three days, but as Winston stated earlier, we are rescheduling to 2021. Our team has worked extremely hard to get the new shows on the calendar and we are very grateful and pleased that we will be coming back in September 2021!”

Not every show was rescheduled and several dates have been canceled, including performances in Sacramento, Las Vegas, Magna, Utah, and Toronto.

The band also stated they are working on adding additional dates to the run, including hints at at show in Los Angeles.

Before their North American run, Parkway Drive will be heading to Europe for a series of performances starting in Vienna on March 30th, 2021 and winding up in London on April 18th.