Spain, Italy Impose New Lockdowns Amid Rising COVID-19 Infection Rates

(CelebrityAccess) — While it seemed like Europe might have endured the worst of the pandemic, several nations in the bloc are once again imposing restrictions on public events amid surging infection rates.

This week, Italy, Spain, and Malta, ordered nightclubs and discos to close down again, while Greece imposed new limitations on restaurant hours.

Italy has also imposed new facemask requirements, making it mandatory to wear masks in public spaces between 6 PM and 6 AM.

Spain was the first to issue new restrictions with Italy quickly following suit, announcing that all indoor and outdoor discos and dance halls will be closed until Sept. 7th.

“We cannot nullify the sacrifices made in past months. Our priority must be that of opening schools in September, in full safety,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a post on Facebook.

Both Spain and Italy were severely impacted by the first wave of COVID-19 this Spring and now, cases of the virus are on the rise again in both countries, with Italy reporting double the number of new infections than three weeks ago. The situation is similar in Spain, where the Government on Wednesday reported 6,671 new cases and 127 new coronavirus-related deaths.