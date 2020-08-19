Rob Hallett’s Robomagic Live Parts Ways WIth Live Nation

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Concert industry veteran Rob Hallett announced that his company Robomagic Live is no longer part of Live Nation and will instead be operated as a standalone company.

Hallett launched Robomagic in 2015 after he stepped down from his longtime role at the helm of AEG’s UK operation which he founded in 2005.

In 2018, he announced that Robomagic had partnered with Live Nation.

“I would like to thank everyone at Live Nation for their support over the last three years and look forward to the next instalment of Robomagic Live,” Hallett said.

Despite the changes, and the turmoil facing the industry in the era of COVID-19, Hallett seems upbeat on the future of the live music sector.

“I feel very positive about the future. Embracing the new normal, enhanced by new technology, the industry will bounce back in a big way,” Hallett noted.