Kendrick Lamar Signs Worldwide Admin Deal With Universal Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-hop icon and top Dawg Entertainment recording artist Kendrick Lamar has signed an exclusive, worldwide administration agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

Frequently referred to as the “new king of hip hop,” Lamar has won two American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, a Brit Award, 11 MTV Video Music Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and an Academy Award nomination. Billboard named him among “The 10 Greatest Rappers of All-Time.” He has three times topped Complex magazine’s “The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s” annual list. In 2016, Time Magazine named Lamar one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Since the smash hit debut of his first major label release “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” in 2012, Lamar has gone on to win 13 Grammy awards and become one of the most lauded artists in modern hip-hop.

Over the course of his career, Lamar has released multiple No. 1 albums including: Billboard 200 toppers ‘Damn’ and ‘To Pimp a Butterfly,’ ‘Untitled Unmastered,’ ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City,’ and award-winning soundtrack ‘Black Panther: The Album.’ Among his top 10-charting records: No. 1 “Humble” (certified 3x Platinum), “DNA,” “All the Stars” with SZA, “Pray for Me” with The Weeknd, and more.

“Kendrick and I are excited for our new partnership with Jody Gerson and UMPG. Jody was passionate from the jump – she fought to make this deal happen,” said Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

“Kendrick Lamar is not only one of the greatest lyricists that has ever lived, but he has done as much or more than any artist to promote much needed change in our society through music. I and my colleagues at UMPG are deeply honored to be afforded the opportunity to join Kendrick, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and the TDE family to help forward his unique and important vision,” added UMPG’s Jody Gerson.