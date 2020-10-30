Insomniac Acquires Club Glow, Echostage, And Soundcheck

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — EDM promoter Insomniac has acquired the Washington D.C.-based electronic music promoter Club Glow, as well as two notable D.C. venues, Echostage and Soundcheck.

The deal, which closed in February, expands Insomniac’s footprint on the East Coast and brings Club Glow founder Pete Kalamoutsos into the fold.

Following the acquisition, Kalamoutsos will continue to lead Glow. Glow talent buyer Heather Church has been promoted to Vice President of Talent & Marketing, and Matthew Cronin has been upped to Vice President of Venues & Sponsorship.

“We are thrilled to be joining the INSOMNIAC family. “After two decades of producing some of the biggest dance music events on the EAST COAST, it’s time to write a new chapter. Pasquale and I were cut from the same cloth, and our visions align when it comes to dance music. I couldn’t imagine a better opportunity to continue to grow Glow, Echostage and Soundcheck than with the team at Insomniac.”

Echostage, which launched in 2012, has more than 30,000 square feet of floor space and has become one of the leading EDM clubs in the U.S.

The deal also includes the smaller 300-capacity K Street club Soundcheck.