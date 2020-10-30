The Flaming Lips Put Their Audience In Bubbles For Live Show

OKLAHOMA CITY (CelebrityAccess) — While it’s no secret that protecting concert audiences from infectious diseases has become a hot button issue in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Flaming Lips took it to another level when they played a live show with both the audience and the band completely encased in bubbles.

The concert, which took place at the 3,500-capacity Criterion in Oklahoma City, was part live show and part video shoot for the group’s latest single “Assassins of Youth.”

Fans were led inside one-by-one and installed in one of 100 inflatable bubbles inside of the venue to maintain social distancing.

During the show, the band also wore bubbles and frontman Wayne Coyne took the opportunity to roll around on top of the crowd in his own giant hamster ball.

To be fair, Coyne has been rolling around on top of audiences in a giant bubble for years, but the pandemic prompted them to expand the concept to everyone at the show.

The band first unveiled the bubbled audience concept with a performance of “Race to the Prize” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this yar and they are considering expanding it to additional performances later this year.