Champions Of Magic Returns To The Stage For Socially Distanced Shows In Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Champions of Magic, a touring stage production featuring large scale stage magic with illusionists from the UK, USA and Mexico, returned to the stage for the first time since the industry shutdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for March, the five-show run took place at Centro Teatro 1 in Mexico City in October.

For the live performances, safety precautions included temperature checks, one-way traffic control systems, and socially distanced seating. As well, venue capacity was reduced to 30% and a program providing for sanitization of hands, clothing & shoes upon entry was employed.

Additionally, a SaniFog system was deployed throughout the venue including both FOH and backstage areas before each performance, intended to reduce the potential of pathogens to remain on surfaces in the venue.

The stage show was filmed as a 70-minute documentary and has already been released in across Mexico & South America, with replays already scheduled for November, while a release for the U.S. and Canada is planned for early 2021

The documentary includes select stage performances, as well as backstage routines, and interactive illusions, as well as vignettes from Mexico City.

The Champions of Magic tour kicked off way back in the heady days of 2013, finally landing in the U.S. in 2017 and grossed more than $5 million domestically in 2018 and 2019, organizers said.

“We’re hoping to announce a brand new show designed for socially distanced seating to run over the holidays in the coming days, and have an international tour scheduled for 2021 into 2022 where everyone hopes things will be back to business as usual – but we’ve learnt over the last weeks that the production is flexible enough to work under almost any conditions if required”