David ‘Click’ Cox, Amanda Rheaume And Kesi Smyth Join CIMA’s Board Of Directors

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Independent Music Association announced the election results for its board of directors following a change to the organization’s bylaws to broaden its representation.

During its annual general meeting, CIMA re-elected incumbents Gord Dimitrieff (Aporia Records), Simon Mortimer-Lamb (Nettwerk Music Group) and Justin West (Secret City Records) for new three-year terms.

The organization also elected David ‘Click’ Cox (CLK Creative Works) as a newly elected board member.

The new directors join a board that also includes Chris Moncada (Last Gang Entertainment); Jake Gold (The Management Trust); Iain Taylor (Cadence Music Group); Kieran Roy (Arts & Crafts Productions); Sandy Pandya (Pandyamonium Artist Management); Shauna de Cartier (Six Shooter Records); Tim Potocic (Sonic Unyon Records); Asim “Awesome” Awan – (Awesome Music & Management); Erin Kinghorn (eEk Productions); Heather Crane (Dine Alone); Lisa Logutenkow (The Orchard).

Current board members who were not up for re-election this year will complete their current two-year term; however newly elected directors will sit on the board for three year following a change in governance that extended terms.

The Board will now be comprised of 15 elected directors. Additionally, CIMA’s new bylaws give the board the authority to appoint two additional directors to one-year terms with an eye toward giving the board the flexibility to balance its composition around ethnic or cultural diversity, gender, skillsets, geography and/or genres of music.

Under the terms of this new authority, CIMA’s board has appointed Amanda Rheaume (Ishkode Records) and Kesi Smyth (604 Label Group) to one-year terms.

“I’d like to congratulate and welcome our newly elected, newly appointed and returning board members.” says Stuart Johnston, CIMA President. “We’re excited about the fresh perspective this board will bring during a challenging time for the independent music industry. There’s a need for our industry to shift and adapt to this new landscape, and I have full confidence that these talented Directors will lead us down a successful path.”