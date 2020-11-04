Kanye West Concedes Defeat, Ending His 2020 Presidential Bid

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — While the U.S. presidential election has yet to be decided, rapper Kanye West has thrown in the towel on his candidacy, tweeting a concessionary “WELP KANYE 2024” shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

West, who appeared to be running a spoiler candidacy for President Trump, was on the ballot in only 12 states after missing multiple filing deadlines or failing to obtain enough signatures to be placed on the ballot.

In the states where he did run, he fared poorly in the polls, accumulating less than .05% of the vote and earning less than 60,000 votes nationwide.

West’s best results were Tennessee, where he accumulated more than 10,000 votes, equating to .3% of the ballots cast.

Kanye joined the presidential race late in the cycle, announcing his intention to run on July 4th, after the deadline to be on the ballot had passed in several states.

West selected Michelle Tidball, a Christian minister and ‘spiritual coach’ from Wyoming, as his running mate, and ran on a platform that included a call for America to return to a pre-industrial agrarian society.

Kanye’s vote totals as of Wednesday evening

Arkansas: 4,067 (.3%)

Colorado: 6,536 (.2%)

Idaho: 3,632 (.4%)

Iowa: 3,202 (.2%)

Kentucky: 6,259 (.3%)

Louisiana: 4,894 (.2%)

Minnesota: 7,847 (.2%)

Mississippi: 3,319 (.3 %)

Oklahoma: 5,590 (.4%)

Tennessee: 10,216 .3%)

Utah: 1,266 (.3%)

Vermont: 1,266 (.3%)