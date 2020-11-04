Film, Television, Interactive Composer Agent Cheryl Tiano Dead At 59

(CelebrityAccess) — Cheryl Tiano, a talent agent who represented some of the leading film, television and interactive composers in the industry, died on Monday. She was 59.

Tiano’s longtime agency Gorfaine-Schwartz released a statement on her passing: “It is with deepest sorrow that we mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague Cheryl Tiano. Cheryl was a beloved member of our GSA family for nearly 30 years… It is impossible to express how deeply we will miss her.”

A native of Cincinnati, Tiano studied original music composition at both Berklee College of Music and the California Institute of The Arts. After graduation, she worked in the performing arts world, including a role at the prestigious Monday Evening Concerts at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

In 1993, she joined The Gorfaine-Schwartz Agency where she spent the next 30 years of her career and represented a diverse portfolio of composers and helped the agency to amass 128 Oscar nominations, 134 Emmy Nominations, 94 Golden Globe nominations, 185 Grammy nominations, and over 125 nominations from interactive media such as video games.

Her clients included John Williams, Michael Giacchino, Alan Silvestri, James Horner, Randy Newman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Brian Tyler, Mark Snow, and Jesper Kyd.