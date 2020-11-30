ICM Partners Signs K-Pop Icons Super Junior

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the signing of the South Korean boy-band and K-pop icons Super Junior for international representation.

The group, which currently features a roster of nine artists, debuted on 2005 but broke through internationally in 2009 with their hit “Sorry Sorry.”

Since then, the group has on multiple awards in Korea and beyond, including 13 Mnet Asian Music Awards, 19 Golden Disc Awards and US Teen Choice Awards for ‘International Artist’ and ‘Best Fandom.’

They have also garnered a reputation for touring and played more than 150 shows worldwide, including in Europe and North American in front of more than 2.2 million fans.

“We are thrilled to represent the kings of the Korean Wave, SUPER JUNIOR” said ICM Partners Vice President of Concerts Jon Pleeter. “Along with Label SJ we look forward to growing the SUPER JUNIOR brand across the media landscape, including global touring, marketing, business development and strategic partnerships.”

Super Junior’s current lineup includes Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun.

This agreement is in partnership with KAMP Global.