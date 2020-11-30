The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Danny Zelisko

Danny Zelisko has been a concert promoter for nearly fifty years, and except for an interlude working for Live Nation, they’ve all been spent as an independent. Danny’s got a new book, “All Excess,” which details his career in words and pictures. Listen to hear how Danny broke into the Phoenix market and established a toehold in Las Vegas, where over the millennium weekend he lost…a million dollars. Loved by all, Danny is vibrant and engaging and still in the game.

