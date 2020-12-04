Billie Eilish Cancels Her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Billie Eilish announced that she’s pulling the plug on her previously postponed “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” and will refund fans for tickets and VIP passes.

“Hi guys, I wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. I’ve missed performing for you and being on stage so much I can’t even tell you,” she wrote on her Twitter account on Thursday. “We’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and VIP passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can.”

She apologized to her fans for the decision and took the opportunity to remind them to “stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask.”

The tour, which was originally planned for early 2020, kicked off on March 9th in Miami and Eilish was able to perform at a trio shows before the run was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic before her March 13th show in Philadelphia could take place.

The tour was in support of her debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which she released a lifetime ago in March 2019.