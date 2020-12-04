Musicians On Call Hosting Charity Fundraising Auction

(CelebrityAccess) — Musicians On Call, a nonprofit that brings music to patients in healthcare facilities, is teaming up with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, and Thomas Rhett for an auction to raise money for the cause.

Now through December 18, fans can bid on unique items donated from artists in sports and music, including personalized guitars, and signed memorabilia, as well as virtual meet and greets and other experiences.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards Musicians On Call’s Virtual Bedside Performance Program to bring live music into hospitals nationwide in a moment of expanded healthcare usage.

Participating artists include Bruce Springsteen, Jason Aldean, Cassadee Pope, Peter Frampton, Thomas Rhett, Ingrid Michaelson, Third Eye Blind, JoJo, will.i.am, Charlie Puth, Jason Taylor, Why Don’t We and more

Fans can also bid on virtual mentoring sessions with music directors and performers who have worked with Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

“Music has the power to promote physical, mental and emotional healing in a hospital, and provides a sense of normalcy during a very difficult time. With the increased stress of the pandemic we have seen music bring incredible relief to patients who are isolated from their loved ones and the healthcare heroes on the frontlines,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “The demand for the joys of music is at its highest and through the support of Musicians On Call’s online auction and ‘I’m On Call’ initiative, we will be able to share music’s healing qualities with thousands more people at a time when they need it the most.”

Visit charitybuzz.com/moc to bid.