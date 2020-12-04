Casanova Surrenders To The Feds, Pleads Not Guilty In Racketeering Case

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Casanova has reportedly surrendered to federal authorities after he was indicted this week for his alleged participation in organized crime in New York.

According to the Associated Press, the 34-year-old artist whose real name is Caswell Senior, surrendered to the FBI on Wednesday following the announcement that he was facing charges of racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and firearms possession.

Casanova was one of 18 people indicted on Tuesday for his alleged involvement with the New York branch of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang. Alleged members of the group were indicted on a range of charges from drug dealing and fraud to racketeering and homicide.

He has since pleaded not guilty, the AP reported.

“He expects to be exonerated,” Casanova’s defense attorney, James Kousouros told The Associated Press. “He denies any of the charges, to the extent we can even understand them. Here’s a man who surrendered in a case for which he’s looking at life in prison, which is consistent with the act of an innocent man.”

Casanova is currently signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.