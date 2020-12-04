Rival Entertainment, Elektra Gives Back, And Musically Fed Partner For ‘Feed The Crew’ Holiday Food Drive

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Atlanta concert and festival producer Rival Entertainment, and Elektra Gives Back have teamed up with Musically Fed to host the “Feed The Crew!” holiday food drive on Friday December 11, 2020 in downtown Atlanta.

The contactless, drive-through event will gather food to help provide sustenance to Atlanta’s music industry professionals, many of whom have been without steady employment since March when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March. According to NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association, the independent concert industry is experiencing 95% revenue loss, while 95% of employees are furloughed and 90% of venues are at risk of bankruptcy.

Elektra Gives Back recently launched as a philanthropic, employee-led resource group at Elektra Music Group, and “Feed The Crew!” will be its first, official charitable undertaking.

“Feed The Crew!” is scheduled to run 10am-6pm on December 11 at Center Stage (1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309) and will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items that will be distributed to the local music and production community responsible for live gigs in the area.

Those interested in donating may pull into the garage free of charge and leave their items with staff. For completely contactless drop off, industry volunteers can alternately pick up items from your trunk. A list of items suggested for donation can be found below. Donations are set to be distributed the following Friday by Musically Fed.

“Music fans aren’t the only ones who miss live shows and concerts. Tens of thousands of support staff who bring these shows to life are missing them just as much, and they are in need of a lifeline right now. When COVID-19 put the touring business on pause, box office employees, stagehands, caterers, lighting and sound design artists, production staff, and security teams lost their chief source of income, struggling to keep food on the table. We couldn’t just sit by, so Elektra Gives Back joined forces with Musically Fed to help out our friends and family who make concerts happen. If you’re in Atlanta, we hope to see you on December 11. If not, please donate what you can. Hopefully, we’ll all be back in the crowd soon,” said Elektra Music Group Regional Director of Promotion Darrin Schnur.

Online donations may be submitted to Musically Fed – a $10 donation provides 5 meals! Event information and details are enclosed below.

SUGGESTED DONATION ITEMS

• Pasta and pasta sauce

• Oatmeal

• Canned fish/meat

• Canned fruits/veggies

• Soup

• Rice

• Peanut Butter

• Dry beans

• Nuts

• Cereals

• Quinoa

• Chips

• Bottled Juice