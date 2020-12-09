The CMA Expands Its Commitment To Support The Industry Amid The Pandemic Crisis

NASHVILLE, (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced it is expanding its support of support to music business professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through its Music Industry Covid Support (MICS) initiative.

Since the pandemic forced an industry-wide shutdown of live music starting in March, the CMA has been working to provide support for its membership, as well as those who are working in the music business and who have been affected by the slow-moving crisis.

The expanded support from the CMA includes increased access to counseling, mental health resources, and human services.

“The music industry has been silenced, and our people are currently facing something that no one could have ever anticipated having to deal with,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “What we want most is to communicate to any of our colleagues in need that they can reach out to us for direction and support. The music community, regardless of genre, is in this together, and we are ready and willing to help anyone currently struggling.”

As well, the CMA is currently leading the Music Industry Alliance a group of more than 20 music organizations and associations each involved in efforts to support music professionals as they grapple with lost income and opportunities amid the ongoing shutdown.

As a part of their expanded support, the CMA will host an informational webinar on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 12:30 PM/CT to further outline resources and services that are available to the industry. For more information on the seminar, check here.

Additionally, CMA will continue to engage with local and federal government officials to drive support for the industry overall.