Olivia Del Valle Promoted To Account Exec At Shore Fire Media

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media named Olivia Del Valle as their newest account executive.

Before her promotion, Del Valle served as a Jr. Account Exec, working out of the company’s Nashville offices.

Del Valle joined Shore Fire in 2018 and has since contributed to campaigns for Justin Moore, Infamous Stringdusters, Clay Walker, Steep Canyon Rangers, Paul Cauthen, Waylon Payne, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival, and WNYC’s Dolly Parton’s America podcast, among others.

A native of Virgina, she attended Virginia Tech, graduating with a degree in Public Relations with a Business Leadership minor.

“Olivia is a creative, dynamic professional who has learned and grown quickly since beginning her career at Shore Fire two and a half years ago,” says Shore Fire Senior Vice President Mark Satlof. “Today, we are pleased to recognize her as a leader in numerous campaigns.”