WFUV DJ And Program Director Rita Houston Dead At 59

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rita Houston, longtime DJ and program director at New York NPR station WFUV, died on December 15th. She was 59.

“It is with great sadness that we at WFUV share news that we have lost Rita Houston, our much-loved program director and iconic DJ to generations of listeners — listeners who regarded her as their radio friend. Rita left this world this morning, December 15, 2020, in the loving company of her wife and our colleague, Laura Fedele, and her family,” read an official statement from WFUV.

A cause of death for Houston was not disclosed, but she battled cancer for the last six years of her life.

Houston was known by music fans for hosting the show The Whole Wide World with Rita Houston, on Friday nights, and for appearances at major music events such as the Bonnaroo festival.

“Rita was and always will be a New York City institution,” promoter/Brooklyn Bowl owner Peter Shapiro said on Dec. 15, according to Relix. “It always felt cool to have Rita in the house, at a show. Everything just felt cooler with her there. She was so warm, so supportive, and so kind. We need more of that in this world so I hope her one-of-kind energy rubbed off on a lot of people. I know I can still feel it. But, her magnetic smile, I am not sure that will ever be replaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend, and thank you for all you did to lift the music and the people who make the music. We all love you.”

She is survived by her wife Laura, her sister Deb, her brothers Rich and Rob, and their families.