Jimmy ‘Mr. Beast’ Donaldson Named Creator Of The Year At 2020 Streamy Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — Youtuber Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson was named as Creator of the Year at the 2020 YouTube Streamy awards.

Donaldson, who is known for his high production value, high-cost videos, has amassed more than 47 million subscribers on YouTube.

Produced by dick clark productions and hosted by Trixie Mattel and Katya, the Streamys show premiered globally and exclusively on YouTube via youtube.com/streamys.

This year’s awards gala including the introduction of Streamys Creator Honors, allowing past winners to present tributes to 2020 creators whose work personally resonated with them. The show also featured creator-led spotlights, which shed light on important cultural and social issues that have impacted us globally this year.

The show featured creators including: Bretman Rock, Brittany Broski, Camila Loures, Casey Neistat, Charli D’Amelio, David Dobrik, Dixie D’Amelio, Dream, James Charles, LaurDIY, MrBeast, Mark Rober, MatPat and Stephanie Patrick from The Game Theorists, Rebecca Zamolo, Shalom Blac, Tabitha Brown, and ZHC. The show also included electrifying performances by Doja Cat (“Say So”), Lewis Capaldi (“Before You Go”), and Tones And I (“Dance Monkey”).

