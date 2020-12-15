Prince Harry And Megan Markle Sign Podcasting Deal With Spotify

(CelebrityAccess) — Spotify has reached a multi-year agreement with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex that will see the duo produce podcasts and shows on the streaming platform.

Under this exclusive partnership, Archewell Audio will leverage Spotify’s international audience to bring the podcast content to the streamer’s 144 million Premium subscribers and 320 million monthly active users.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

The Duke & Duchess’s first offering on Spotify will be available before the end of the year and will feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.

In 2021, The Duke and Duchess will produce and host podcasts that will focus on community building through shared experiences and values.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California, but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world,” says Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff. “That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling. We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”