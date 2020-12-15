Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns New York Headed For A Second Shutdown

ALBANY, NY (CelebrityAccess) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that the state may be headed for another full shutdown amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

In a press conference on Monday, Cuomo said that based on the current trajectory, the medical systems in some parts of the state will likely be overwhelmed by January.

“If we do not change that trajectory, we could very well be heading toward shutdown,” Cuomo said. “That is really something to worry about.”

Cuomo specifically mentioned Monroe County, an upstate region of New York bordering Lake Ontario that includes metropolitan Rochester.

Cuomo cautioned that the state has done everything it can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, at businesses and asked the state’s residents to do their part by avoiding small gatherings at private homes that appear to be the biggest source of new infections.

Since March, more than 35,000 New Yorkers have died as a result of COVID-19.