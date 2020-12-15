John Prine Wins Artist Of The Year At 2020 Americana Music Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — Fully femme supergroup The Highwomen topped the 2020 American Music Awards, taking top honors for Album of the Year.

The group, which includes Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, swept in three out of the six membership-voted awards categories, also picking up wins for Song of the year and Duo/Group of the Year.

The late music legend John Prine, who died earlier this year after contracting coronavirus, was named as Artist of the Year. Prine, who was recognized with an Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting in 2003, became the first artist in the history of the Americana Awards to be posthumously nominated in this category and this is his fourth AOTY win since 2005.

Rising duo Black Pumas, who scored a hit with their full-length debut album “Colors,” was named Emerging Act of the Year.

“I could not be more proud of this slate of winners,” shared Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association. “Although we terribly miss celebrating together at the Ryman as we usually have in years past, we’re thrilled to still be able to recognize these distinguished members of our community.”

NPR Music’s World Café, SiriusXM Outlaw Country, Gimme Country and several radio stations that report to the Americana Radio Charts will be highlighting this year’s winners with special programming structured around the announcement of the winners.

2020 Americana Honors & Awards Winners:

Album of the Year: “The Highwomen,” The Highwomen, produced by Dave Cobb

Artist of the Year: John Prine

Song of the Year: “Crowded Table,” The Highwomen, written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna

Duo/Group of the Year: The Highwomen

Emerging Act of the Year: Black Pumas

Instrumentalist of the Year: Brittany Haas