Beatport Announces The Full Lineup For DanceAway2020

Dance music retailer Beatport announced additions to the lineup of DanceAway2020, a streamed electronic music festival set to take place on New Year’s Eve.

DJs newly announced for the festival’s bill of fare include Honey Dijon, who will be performing a stream for the first time since the shutdown, Nicole Moudaber, Patrick Topping, Sydney Blu, BLANCah, MACHÌNA & SEKITOVA and Mendy Indigo.

The newly-announced performers join a lineup that already included the likes of Carl Cox, TOKiMONSTA, Jamie Jones, Nastia, Jaguar, BLOT!, RayRay, and Jixo & Danz for the 20+ hour livestream event.

Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020 kicks off before midnight local time in Melbourne, Australia with Carl Cox, with rolling performances that will follow the New Year through 15 different time zones and cities, including Shanghai, New Delhi, Dubai, Odessa, Berlin, London, Florianópolis, Miami, Calgary and Los Angeles, before finishing up back in Melbourne with a closing set from Carl Cox.

DanceAway2020 will be available to watch on Beatport’s Twitch channel, as well as on YouTube and Facebook.

The full lineup

Melbourne — Carl Cox

Tokyo — MACHÌNA & SEKITOVA

Shanghai — Ray Ray

Koh Phangan — Mendy Indigo

New Delhi — BLOT!

Dubai — Jixo & Danz

Odessa — Nastia

Berlin — Honey Dijon

Newcastle — Patrick Topping

London — Jaguar

Florianópolis — BLANCAh

Barbados — Nicole Moudaber

Miami — Jamie Jones

Calgary — Sydney Blu

Los Angeles — TOKiMONSTA

Melbourne — Carl Cox