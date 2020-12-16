Alesso Signs A Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced it has struck a worldwide publishing deal with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso.

Alesso, the stage name of Stockholm-born Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad, first began making a name for himself in 2010 with the release of his debut “Alesso EP” which came to the attention of DJ duo Swedish House Mafia.

Two years later, Alesso recorded a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix and he was named in MTV’s ‘EDM Rookies To Watch’ list.

Since then, he has racked up hundreds of millions of streams on the strength of hits such as ‘Anywhere’ by Rita Ora and ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’ with Marshmello and Demi Lovato, and became the second EDM artist to sign with Def Jam Records.

Alesso has gone on to work on tracks such as ‘Let Me Go’ by Hailee Steinfield, which is platinum in the US; ‘Is That For Me’ by Brazilian superstar Anitta; ‘Midnight’ by Liam Payne; and ‘This Summer’ by Maroon 5.

Alesso said: “I’m very excited to be joining the Warner Chappell family and looking forward to working on tons of new music in the coming months.”

His first release to be published by Warner Chappell will be his forthcoming single ‘The End,’ a collaboration with US singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence.

“We are thrilled to have Alesso in the family, he’s one of a kind and looking forward breaking boundaries with him and the Shalizi team,” added Arvid Frisk.