Ann Jackson Named Chief People & Culture Officer At OVG

(CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced that Ann Jackson has joined the company as chief people and culture officer.

In her new role at OVG, Jackson will oversee the company’s staff management, leadership development, compensation and benefits and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, as well as leading human resource function globally

Jackson, who will be based in Oak View Group’s Los Angeles offices, will take up her new duties immediately, reporting to Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group.

With more than 2 decades of experience in human resources, Jackson comes to OVG from Charter Communications, where she served as vice president of human resources since 2017. Her C.V. also includes a 16-year stint at Madison Square Garden, where she served in multiple HR roles, including vice president of human resources with oversight of the facilities team, MSG Entertainment, and MSG Sports.

Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in human resource management from the University of New Haven and earned her Master of Business Administration from Southern Connecticut State University.

“Ann is a highly respected industry leader with a wealth of experience and knowledge,” said Leiweke. “We are very pleased to have someone of her caliber to lead our global human resource team as we continue to build a first-rate company culture comprised of top talent, diversity, and inclusivity.”

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to join an elite team and expand our expertise domestically and internationally,” said Jackson. “We spend over a quarter of the hours in a year working and we deserve to enjoy that time as much as possible. That is what is always on my mind as an HR professional. I put myself in the place of every single employee I support and think about what I would want from this time commitment. I look forward to building an exceptional world-class workforce while developing OVG’s best-in-class employees.”