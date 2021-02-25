The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: David Fishof

David Fishof started out booking bands in the Catskills, then he dropped out of college to become a sports agent, representing household names like Lou Piniella and Phil Simms, and then he switched to music, putting the Monkees back together, signing Ringo Starr to do his All Starr Band shows, creating the Happy Together tour, promoting “Dirty Dancing” on stage and more! Now Fishof has segued into producing the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp and during Covid he’s been promoting master classes with rock stars. Yes, David Fishof is an energetic entrepreneur who makes things happen. This is his story.

