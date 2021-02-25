Trisha Yearwood Tests Positive For COVID-19, Quarantined With Garth Brooks

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music star Trisha Yearwood has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but is on the road to recovery, according to her husband, Garth Brooks.

In a statement posted to his social media, Garth revealed that both he and Yearwood are currently quarantining together at home and that he, so far, has tested negative for the virus.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks said in a post to his Facebook page, adding, “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Brooks added. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

Brooks previously revealed on February 11 that he and Yearwood had canceled upcoming events and were quarantining after a member of their team testing positive but said that inclement weather prevented them from being tested for almost a week after exposure.

While Yearwood is recovering, Brooks said that he plans to continue to suspend all public events, including his his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook.

“She’s tough. She’s stronger than me,” Brooks said. “If anyone asks, that’s what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing. Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan,” he continues. “We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”