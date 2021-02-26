Laura Hostelley Named VP Of Marketing At Triple Tigers Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based Triple Tigers Records announced the promotion of Laura Hostelley to Vice President of Marketing at the label.

“Laura is a proven leader with boundless energy and drive,” Nix said. “She is a keen observer, creative thinker, and fearless when it comes to advancing the careers of the artists we work with at Triple Tigers. Everything she has accomplished has been from the ground up – and now the sky’s the limit.”

“I am excited to keep pursuing opportunities to connect artists with fans in new and creative ways,” added Hostelley. “Norbert Nix has always encouraged innovation, and I am thankful to him for this opportunity to keep growing Triple Tigers and our incredible artist’s brands.”

Hostelley joined Triple Tigers in 2016, shortly after the label — a joint venture between Sony Music, Nix, Thirty Tigers, and Triple 8 Management — launched. Since then, she’s served in multiple roles, including Promotion Coordinator, Production Manager, and Director of Marketing.

Prior, to joining Triple Tigers Records, Hostelley worked as a freelancer to Sounds Like Nashville and Taste of Country where she contributed reviews and created content for country performers such as Garth Brooks, Loretta Lynn, Kris Kristofferson, Blake Shelton, Cam, Carly Pearce, and Kane Brown.

A graduate from Belmont University with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Hostelley served as a music programming intern with Sirius XM Radio, an editorial intern with Country Aircheck, and a communications intern with both Music Row Magazine and the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce.

Hostelley is a member of CMA and ACM.