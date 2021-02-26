CAA’s Mark Cheatham Featured On Live Nation’s My Rhythm and My Blues

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Noted talent exec Mark Cheatham, who was recently appointed as global co-head of Creative Artists Agency’s Hip-Hop/R&B Touring division, was featured in the newest episode of Live Nation’s web series My Rhythm and My Blues.

In the episode, Cheathem discusses his journey from the U.S. Navy to a senior role at a major Hollywood talent agency where he represents some of the biggest names in modern pop music such as Lady Gaga, Cardi B, P!nk, Lil Baby, and Justin Bieber.

A native of Queens, New York, Cheathem started in the mailroom at Associated Booking Corporation but quickly worked his way up the ladder. After ABC, he landed roles at ICM, Norby Walter Agency and the William Morris Agency, before joining CAA in 2008.

In the video, Cheathem shares his views on how important it is for a Black agent to break out of the niche of Urban Talent to work with a broader range of clients.

Launched as part of Live Nation’s Live From Home platform, My Rhythm and My Blues has featured a variety of industry figures and organizations sharing their experiences, including legendary producer Jermaine Dupri, South Coast Music Group CEO Arnold Taylor, and bounce queen Big Freedia among numerous others.

Check out Mark Cheatham’s episode here: