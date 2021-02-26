Kane Brown
Top Row, L-R: Kent Earls, Partner, Verse 2 Music; Rusty Gaston, Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO; Bottom Row, L-R: Kane Brown, Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO. (Meagan Little Photography)
Kane Brown Signs Worldwide Deal With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music star Kane Brown has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

As part of the deal, Brown launched Verse 2 Music, his own publishing imprint, as a joint venture with Sony Music Publishing. Music industry veteran Kent Earls has signed on to helm the operation of the new J.V. label, which Kane plans to use as a vehicle for discovering emerging country music hitmakers and artist development.

A 5x AMA winning global entertainer and CMA Triple Play winner, Brown’s record-breaking debut album produced 6x platinum No. 1 hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs” and became the first artist in Billboard history to top all five country charts at the same time.

His follow-up album topped the Billboard 200 and included three consecutive No. 1 singles: the 2x platinum “Homesick” and “Good As You” and platinum-certified track “Lose It.”

“I’m excited to further my relationship with Sony with Rusty Gaston and Jon Platt, and to work alongside Kent Earls again at Verse 2 Music,” Brown said of his new deal with Sony.

“I am beyond excited to start my next chapter with Kane, Jon, Rusty and the entire Sony Music Publishing family. Verse 2 Music will focus on exceptional songwriters and artists that aspire to make musical history. I am fortunate to have started working with Kane from the beginning of his career and now again with him in this time when he is a superstar in the country format and beyond,” added Kent Earls.

