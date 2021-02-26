Natalie Schaffer And Katy Cooper Promoted At Big Picture Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Big Picture Media, the all-female boutique public relations firm, announced the promotion of Natalie Schaffer to Director of Publicity and Katy Cooper to Manager of Publicity and Business Development.

Following the promotions, Schaffer will continue to helm the company’s New York offices, while Cooper will oversee the public relations firm’s newly launched offices in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to promote both Natalie and Katy,” said Dayna Ghiraldi-Travers, BPM’s founder and CEO. “They each demonstrate the dedication, skill and leadership for their new positions and the achievements are well deserved. Schaffer has been with BPM for over seven years and prior to that we worked so well together in her previous role. She is tenacious, creative and a natural born leader who has been an invaluable member of my team. Cooper has demonstrated her commitment and innovative skills over the course of the last four years and eagerly and effortlessly will enter her new management and business development role. It is an honor to have both of them as part of the BPM family.”

A native of California, Schaffer joined BPM in 2013, first in California and then relocating to the East Coast when the firm relocated to New York in 2015. She began her career at Los Angeles based indie label Hopeless Records, which is now a client of BPR.

“The passion and determination of my co-workers inspire me everyday to be a better person and a better publicist,” shares Schaffer. “It’s a real honor to be able to help Dayna expand and grow Big Picture Media into new territories. The past 7 years with the company have taught me so much and I look forward to what 2021 and beyond will bring for us and our clients,” Schaffer said.

Cooper launched a career in the music industry after meeting Ghiraldi-Travers in 2015 and has since worked on campaigns for clients that include MOD SUN, Smallpools, Sum 41, Neck Deep, Counterparts, The Wrecks, Lauren Sanderson, Tyler Posey, DE’WAYNE, Emo Nite LA, Fit For A King, and The Story So Far, among others.

“I am so excited to continue to grow both personally and professionally in my new role with BPM,” shares Cooper. “Dayna has always encouraged us to go after what makes us happy and I am looking forward to helping make that happen with the growth of our business. Our team is truly the best there is and that is because of the passion and excitement that each of us bring to our clients. I can’t wait to share that electricity with the West Coast,” Cooper added

Along with the promotions, BPM announced plans to expand their current client roster to include social media influencers, while launching a raft of new advisor services that will be overseen by BPM Publicist and Brand Strategist Kirsten Horner.