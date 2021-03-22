Linda Ronstadt Sells Her Recorded Music Assets To Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Iconic Artists Group, the music publishing venture launched by noted talent manager Irving Azoff, announced it has acquired the recorded music assets of rock and country music icon Linda Rondstadt.

The deal will see Iconic partner with Ronstadt and her team (manager, John Boylan and personal assistant, Janet Stark) to market the catalog and forward her brand as an artist in the digital era.

Ronstadt, who started performing when she was just 14 as part of country and folk groups such as the Union City Ramblers and “the Three Ronstadts, relocated to Los Angeles when she was 18 and launched a career as a rock singer as part of the Stone Poneys. The group released three albums in a 15-month period and scored a hit with “Different Drum” before Rondstadt ventured out on her own as a solo artist.

Over the years, she has been known for her own hits such as “Lo siento mi vida” which she co-wrote with Kenny Edwards, Gilbert Ronstadt, and “Try Me Again” which she penned with Andrew Gold, as well as her covers of material from other artists, including Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou,” Eagles’ “Desperado,” and The Everly Brothers’ “When Will I Be Loved,” to name just a few.

“I’m very pleased about this partnership,” said Ronstadt. “It’s extremely gratifying to be in the company of Irving Azoff, his team, and his family of great artists, many of whom have been my friends and colleagues for years. It feels like home,” said Linda Rondstadt.

“In 1972 when I arrived in Los Angeles to pursue my dreams in the music business, as fate would have it, I soon thereafter became best friends and manager to Glenn Frey and Don Henley. Without Linda Ronstadt and John Boylan, there would have never been an Eagles. We were friends and family and grew up together, and what a ride it has been. The countless tours together with the Eagles and Linda and their collaborations are the backbone of the history of Southern California music. For Linda and John to entrust us with the honor of furthering her work is one of the most satisfying moments of my career. Linda’s talent is unparalleled, but her courage and commitment to make important music of many genres is her legacy. We will preserve that legacy for her at all costs. Thank you, Linda and John. We won’t let you down,” added Irving Azoff.

The deal follows on the heals of similar high profile catalog acquisitions, including material from The Beach Boys and David Crosby.