CTS Eventim Secures Ticketing Contract For FIBA EuroBasket In 2022

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim has been tapped to serve as the official ticketing partner of the German Basketball Federation (DBB) at FIBA EuroBasket 2022 in Germany.

As the main host of the next European Basketball Championship, Germany will host one preliminary group round as well as the tournament’s final round. Three preliminary rounds will be hosted by the Czech Republic, Georgia and Italy.

The German group stage will be take place in Cologne’s LANXESS Arena (18,500 seats) and are scheduled to take place from September 1-8, 2022. The finals will take place from Sept. 10-18, 2022 at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena (14,500 seats).

The ticketing contract was awarded to CTS Eventim following a call for tender offers.

“Ticketing is a key success factor for the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. With CTS EVENTIM, we have the right partner at our side to make the EuroBasket a spectator success. The unrivalled marketing power of CTS EVENTIM combined with customer-friendly solutions and recognized consulting competence convinced us,” said Wolfgang Brenscheidt, DBB Secretary-General and Event Director of the Organization Committee.

“With the award of the contract, we have a comprehensive full-service agreement in place. After successful World Championships in handball and ice hockey we are very pleased to once again support a major international sporting event in close partnership,” added CTS Eventim COO Alexander Ruoff.