Brooklyn Concert Venue Avant Gardner Signs Ticketing Deal With DICE

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn concert space and entertainment complex Avant Gardner has signed an exclusive ticketing deal with ticketing services provider and music discovery platform DICE.

The multi-year deal will see DICE handle ticketing for all events at the Avant Gardner’s venues including The Brooklyn Mirage, The Great Hall, and The Kings Hall.

Located in Brooklyn’s tony Williamsburg neighborhood, Avant Gardner is situated in a former 80,000-square-foot-steel manufacturing mill, and regularly hosts artists such as Drake, Aphex Twin, deadmau5, Diplo, Rüfüs du Sol, Carl Cox, Tale Of Us, and Sofi Tukker, among others.

In 2019, the club was one of the top-selling venues of its size in the world and the sales leader for clubs in the U.S., according to DICE.

“Guest experience is always at the forefront of our focus. Ticketing & marketing is a huge piece of that, and DICE has developed a platform that helps create a true community of fans while ensuring tickets go into the hands of real buyers. We are very excited to be partnering with an innovative, forward-thinking company and unlock the full potential of the platform together,” said Kenny Schachter, Head of Programming & Partnerships of Avant Gardner

“Avant Gardner create the sort of life- changing nights out we miss the most, those epic moments with 5,000 strangers and your favorite artist. They’ve been masterfully delivering the world’s best talent at scale in the heart of Brooklyn for years, and we are excited to now play a part in their journey,” added DICE Chief Revenue Officer Russ Tannen.