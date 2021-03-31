Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion To Headline Bonnaroo’s 2021 Return

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced the lineup for the 20th anniversary edition, which is set to take place from September 2–5, 2021 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

“It’s exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!”

Headliners for the 2021 edition of the festival include Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Run The Jewels, Tyler, The Creator, My Morning Jacket, and Lana Del Rey, among others.

For 2021, Bonnaroo is also cashing in on the Non Fungible Token craze and is offering their own NFT collection for dedicated fans that includes a unique special edition of the 2021 Lineup Poster.

For the collection, Bonnaroo partnered with digital artist Archan Nair and NFT marketplace, Makers Place for the offering. These digital works of art will be available exclusively on Makers Place starting on Saturday, April 3rd at 5:30pm CT in what Bonnaroo touts as the first ever NFT offering from a major music festival.

As well, Bonnaroo organizers touted upgrades to the festival grounds that include the addition of Jamtrak, a free on-site transport system enabling festival attendees to travel to and from the campgrounds and throughout the festival grounds via multiple routes.

The 2021 edition of the festival will also feature improved camping options, including an updated campground layout allowing for more centrally located camping facilities, as well as upgraded “darkroom” tents, replete with air conditioning systems.

The Which Stage, the festival’s second-largest performance space was upgraded and will include a completely revamped production for 2021. The festival’s EDM stage has been expanded and will now host all night DJ sets and performances.

Other upgrades for the 2021 edition of Bonnaroo include better signage, wayfinding help, pedicabs, info booths, cooling stations, and more, organizers said.

As for the coronavirus elephant in the room, Bonnaroo organizers said they will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations. As opening day for the festival approaches, fans will receive regular updates for safety precautions at the event, including any changes to policies and procedures they’ll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds.

Updates will be shared at www.bonnaroo.com, through Bonnaroo’s social media channels, and via the Bonnaroo email list.