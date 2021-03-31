Delfest Announces The Initial Lineup For 2021

CUMBERLAND, MD (CelebrityAccess) — DelFest, the multi-genre music festival announced the initial lineup for its 14th anniversary, which is scheduled to take place in Cumberland, Maryland, on Sept. 23-26.

As the festival returns from its COVID-19 slumber, its initial round of headliners includes hosts The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin’ McCourys along with Old Crow Medicine Show, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Lil Smokies, Della Mae, Cris Jacobs Band, Hot Club of Cowtown, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, The Broomestix, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Steve Poltz, Sister Sadie, Lonesome River Band, Ghost of Paul Revere, Dre Anders, Twisted Pine, Fireside Collective, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band, Birches Band, Haint Blue, Dirty Grass Players, and The 9th Street Band.

Longtime emcee Joe Craven will also be returning for 2021.

In addition to traditional stage sets, Delfest will offer a slate of events such as collaborations, , special guest sit-ins, various tributes to Del McCoury and his musical legacy. The festival will also be preceded by the 3-day DelFest Academy hosted by The Travelin’ McCourys and other all-star players.

While the festival traditionally takes place on Memorial Day Weekend, it has been pushed back this year and will take place in late September in a bid to avoid the worst impacts from COVID-19. The move puts the festival up against other East Coast events taking place on the same weekend including Governors Ball in New York.