Midem Goes Virtual Again For 2021

CANNES, France (CelebrityAccess) — For the second year in a row, Marché International du Disque et de l’Edition Musicale, (MIDEM) the annual trade show and industry confab will be going fully digital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference, which takes place from November 16-19, and will provide keynote sessions, artist and music tech company start-up competitions, showcases, workshops to virtual attendees free of charge.

Midem 2021 will take place on the Midem Digital platform, which debuted in June 2020 and provides its 12,500 members year-round access to resources, including ongoing networking and on-demand inspirational and educational content.

“Since the pandemic hit us all, we’ve taken our role in keeping the worldwide community connected, informed, engaged and looking forward together, extremely seriously. Midem Digital has allowed us to be here, daily, throughout the year to help us all better understand the new context in which we find ourselves and to navigate our new landscape. Given the current global context around Covid, Midem 2021 will be a fully online experience. We can’t wait to be back in our home in Cannes in June 2022 for a long overdue reunion with our members from more than 151 countries, who’ve been making use of Midem Digital this year.”

In addition to the main conference in November and following the success of the Midem Latin American Forum, conference organizers announced plans to host a four-day virtual conference on Africa.

The African Music Forum will focus on the emerging opportunities in the region’s music industry, highlighting trends and mapping the continent’s music business and will include conferences, workshops and showcases attended by more than 400 industry professionals including labels, streaming platforms, publishers, artists, politicians, media, and official institutions.

The African Forum kicks off on June 28th and runs through July 1st.