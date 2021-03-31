Live Nation Brings Its Ones To Watch Platform To China

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the expansion of their music discovery platform, Ones To Watch, to include mainland China.

For the Chinese market, the platform will be rebranded with the Mandarin name of Xīng Xiān Kàn but will continue to focus on its original purpose of helping music fans to find new artists.

Orange Ocean, a rising band from Qingdao, Shandong Province, will be the first artists to be featured on the platform. The group, which features KM on Vocals and Guitar, Xiao Lu on Bass, Qingxi on Drums, has picked up traction with fans already with hits such as ‘Summer Cozy Rock’, and ‘You Nuan Chi.’

“Through the expansion of ONES TO WATCH to China, Live Nation is committed to developing local emerging artists, not only by exposing them to new audiences but also providing platforms for their professional development within the music industry,” said Edward Liu, Managing Director of Live Nation China.

Ones To Watch first debuted in the U.S. in 2017 and supports artist discovery by introducing rising stars to new fans through exclusive content such as dedicated profiles, interviews and live performances, as well as playlists of their music.

Since its debut, the platform has helped to kickstart the careers of multiple artists, including Halsey, Dua Lipa, and Yungblud.