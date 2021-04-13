New York’s SummerStage Returning To In-Person Shows For 2021

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage announced plans to return to live, in-person performances this summer, with events in the works for Rumsey Playfield in New York’s Central Park as well as Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park/Richard Rodgers Amphitheater.

While in person, the performances will follow all state and local regulations and pending adjustments to the city’s current restrictions and will be limited capacity with masks and social distancing required.

As well, admittance to the shows will require a (free) ticket, along with proof of vaccine and/or negative COVID test, and health screening – such as a questionnaire and temperature checks.

The planned performance cross genres and include hip-hop, Latin, indie rock, contemporary dance, and world music, as well as the annual Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.

Additionally, SummerStage plans a limited selection of free neighborhood events this year, including the CityParks PuppetMobile, which will present marionette theater performances in parks throughout the city.

The City Parks Foundation also plans to launch a special micro-grants program to support grassroots arts organizations, individual artists, community parks groups, and local community-based organizations seeking to create free cultural programming in parks and public spaces in underserved communities.

SummerStage also announced plans for a first benefit show, which will take place on September 16th with a performance by the folk-rock band Dawes.

A Barenaked Ladies Last Summer On Earth tour benefit show that was originally set for July 8, 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic has also been rescheduled for July 6, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for 2022.

“The last year has been enormously difficult for our city. Live performance, with the energy that is generated by experiencing it with others, will be a balm for our collective soul,” said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director. “SummerStage has been an active member of the NYS Nonprofit Outdoor Performing Arts Coalition, working with fellow outdoor venues and the NYS Department of Health to ensure that we are well-prepared to provide a safe and comfortable concert-going experience that follows strict health protocols. SummerStage will help restore vibrancy to our city through free performances in parks, which have been such important public spaces for New Yorkers seeking safe respite during the pandemic.”