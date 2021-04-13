Live Nation Teams Up With Veeps To Add Turnkey Livestreaming At More Than 60 Venues Around The U.S.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has partnered with Veeps, the livestreaming company founded by Joel and Benji Madden of the band Good Charlotte to equip more than 60 of its concert venues around the U.S. with permanent livestreaming gear.

The partnership with Veeps will allow artists performing at these venues with the ability to livestream any show and indicates the importance of livestreaming to the post-COVID live entertainment world.

The venues being equipped cover a variety of sizes from clubs and theaters, to major amphitheaters, and some of the rooms that will be first to go live with the new technology include The Fillmore in San Francisco and Philadelphia, House of Blues in Chicago and New Orleans, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and a number of amphitheaters including Shoreline Amphitheater in California and The Gorge in Washington.

According to Live Nation, livestreaming at The Wiltern is already up-and-running and a series of livestream shows has already been scheduled to take place there. The concert series ‘From The Wiltern’ kicks off on May 7th with a performance by Breland.

”Amongst artists, it’s often said that the one side of our careers that truly belongs to us is touring. To help an entirely new touring vertical become readily available to artists is such a huge win for our community and we couldn’t be happier. It’s the exact type of thing that shows what our partnership with Live Nation can really mean for artists,” said Joel Madden, cofounder, Veeps. “Now, with the flip of a switch, every artist playing in these venues can make their show a global event. We’ve already seen how livestream shows drive engagement across every other area of an artist’s business and the added ticket revenue will allow them to re-invest in their art and make what they’re offering their fans even better. It’s a real dream come true for us at Veeps and our mission to help empower artists in their careers.”

From The Wiltern Concert Livestream Lineup:

• Breland – May 7th

• JP Saxe – May 14th

• Young Thug – May 21st

• Lany – May 28th

• Waterparks – June 4th

• Lucky Daye – June 11th

• Young M.A – June 18th

• Eyedress – June 25th

• Freddie Gibbs – July 2nd

• Chase Atlantic – July 9th