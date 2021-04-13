Brooke Salisbury Named GM At Warner Music’s ADA UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music UK has promoted Brooke Salisbury to the post of General Manager of their independent label services and distributor ADA UK.

Salisbury will take on oversight of the day-to-day operations, as well as the marketing and digital teams at ADA UK and will report to Howard Corner, Managing Director, ADA UK.

“ADA is setting the pace – our track record in delivering modern success in the UK market is undeniable. I’m thrilled to be taking on this new challenge and would like to thank Howard for the opportunity,” Salisbury said.

She joined ADA UK as Marketing Director last year from Domino Recording Company where she led the label’s marketing efforts and worked on campaigns and catalogues for artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand, Jon Hopkins, and more.

Prior to Domino, she worked at EMI Australia and Cooperative Music before joining Domino’s Australian office as Label Manager, moving to Domino’s London office in 2015.

“When Brooke joined ADA at the start of last year, she quickly established herself as a vital member of the team. She understands the needs and requirements of independent artists and labels and is able to combine that with a dynamic commercial marketing approach. I’m delighted to see her stepping into this key role and look forward to continued future successes together at ADA,” said Howard Corner, Managing Director, ADA UK.