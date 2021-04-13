Iron Maiden Reschedules European Run For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Metal legends Iron Maiden have become the latest band to push their 2021 European tour plans back by a year in the face of a persistent coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very sorry to announce that Iron Maiden’s tour dates for the “IRON MAIDEN EUROPEAN LEGACY OF THE BEAST SUMMER 2021 TOUR” will be postponed due to COVID-19 and the continued strict restrictions on global live events and travel,” promoter Live Nation announced on Tuesday.

The updated tour dates include multiple music festivals, including Download, Belsonic, Graspop, Copenhell, and the Tons of Rock festival, as well as a series of stadium dates, starting at Sinobo Stadium in Prague on June 20th and running through July 31st when the tour closes out at the Estadio Nacional in Lisbon.

As part of the updated tour itinerary, several new dates have been added, including June 30th at Zurich Hallenstadion in Switzerland, and an additional show in Ullevi, Sweden on July 22nd.

“Naturally the band are hugely disappointed, a second summer without touring, especially with this very special Legacy show, is very hard to take. They send their best wishes to you all, knowing full well you fans will feel the same. As we all know, realistically there is no alternative so we will all make the best of it and spend the time preparing for a very memorable and even more spectacular Legacy tour next year, we promise! Until then keep safe and keep smart,” said Iron Maiden’s manager Rod Smallwood.

TOUR DATES FOR THE EUROPEAN LEGACY OF THE BEAST 2022

June 4 Finland, Hyvinkää Rockfest

June 11 UK, Download Donington Festival

June 13 Ireland, Belfast Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival

June 16 Belgium, Dessel Graspop

June 18 Denmark, Copenhagen Copenhell

June 20 Czech Republic, Prague Sinobo Stadium (moved from 15.06.2021)

June 23 Norway, Oslo Tons Of Rock

June 26 France, Paris La Defense Arena (moved from 11.07.21)

June 27 The Netherlands, Arnhem Gelredome (moved from 10.07.21)

June 30 Switzerland, Zurich Hallenstadion *

July 02 Germany, Cologne Rhein-Energie- Stadium (moved from 08.07.21)

04 July Germany, Berlin Waldbuehne (moved from 30.06.21)

July 07 Italy, Bologna Sonic Park (moved from 24.06.21)

July 09 Germany, Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen (moved from Mercedes-Benz Arena 26.06.21)

July 10 Austria, Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open-Air (moved from 16.06.21)

July 20 Germany, Bremen Buergerweide (moved from 13.06.21)

July 22 Sweden, Gothenburg, Ullevi (moved from 03.07.21)

July 24 Poland, Warsaw PGE Narodowy (moved from 11.06.21)

July 26 Germany, Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park (moved from 06.07.21)

July 29 Spain, Barcelona Olympic Stadium (moved from 19.06.21)

July 31 Portugal, Lisbon Estadio Nacional (moved from 21.06.21)