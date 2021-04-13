Live Nation Announces Naming Rights Deal For The Amphitheater at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation revealed that the amphitheater formerly known as The Amphitheater at White River State Park has a new naming rights partner in a deal that will see the venue renamed as the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The amphitheater just completed two years of upgrades that included the addition of a permanent stage and canopy protecting new fixed seating areas from the weather as well as new public facilities such as additional restrooms and concession service areas.

Other upgrades at the TCU Amphitheater also include improved artist and crew facilities, enhanced acoustics and sightlines, as well as two new LED walls and additional public entrances to facilities large crowds.

Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, the 3,000-capacity venue has hosted shows by a wide range of music genres including Bob Dylan, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Huey Lewis and the News, Soundgarden, Post Malone, among others.

“After a difficult year for everyone, TCU is thrilled to be a part of bringing music back to Indianapolis at the brand new TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park” said Dan Rousseve, TCU Senior Vice President. “For 90 years, the credit union has played a key role in partnering with local communities to join people together and few things bring people together the way music does. TCU looks forward to a strong partnership with the White River State Park and Live Nation. We are excited about our shared goal of bringing people together to enjoy great music and great times.”

“We are thrilled to welcome TCU to the White River State Park and Live Nation families” said Andrew Newport, Live Nation General Manager – Indianapolis. “As we prepare to return to live this summer, we celebrate partnerships like this that help make the dream of building an iconic downtown outdoor venue a reality. TCU is a trusted, customer-focused, community-based brand with deep roots in Indiana. Additionally, we would like to thank the many people that collaborated on both the naming rights partnership and the construction of this beautiful, newly enhanced venue. This project is a true testament to the power of live music in Indianapolis.”